No. 21 Arkansas Falls at No. 4 South Carolina, 91-82

COLUMBIA, SC – No. 21 Arkansas (13-3, 1-2) fell on the road to No. 4 South Carolina (15-1, 3-0), 91-82, at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday night. Aliyah Boston led the way for the Gamecocks, double-doubling in the game with 19 points and 25 rebounds.

The Hogs’ three-point duo led the way in this one, as senior guard Alexis Tolefree went for 22 points (5-10 3PT), while redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez scored 20 points (2-7 3PT). The pair combined for seven of Arkansas’ 12 three pointers made.

TURNING POINT

South Carolina came out strong to open the game, going on a 24-6 run to open the game. Carolina’s freshmen duo of Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were great in the open, as they combined for 20 of the Gamecock’s first 24 points.

The Hogs never laid down though, as Coach Neighbors’ squad finally got hot in the fourth quarter. The Hogs outscored the Gamecocks 29-17 in the final frame, cutting the lead down to nine several times, where it would finish. The Hogs trailed by as many as 25 in the game.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

For Tolefree, it was her sixth 20+ point game of the season, and her third in her last five games.

Ramirez went for 20+ for the second straight game, joining Tolefree and Chelsea Dungee as the only Hogs to drop 20 or more in back-to-back games.

A’Tyanna Gaulden kept it going at the point, dishing a career-best seven assists in this one. It was her third game this season with 6+ assists, the only Hog multiple such games.

Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia led the Hogs on the glass, pulling down six boards, including two offensive.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks return home after two straight games on the road, where they will take on Missouri on Sunday. That game is set to tip at 2 p.m. CT and can be watched on the SEC Network.

