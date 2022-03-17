FAYETTEVILLE — No. 3 Arkansas is at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend to open SEC play against Kentucky.

Arkansas (13-3) enters the SEC having won eight games in a row. Kentucky (14-4) comes in at 3-1 on the road and 11-3 at home. The Hogs are 11-2 at home.

Indiana a team that Arkansas beat 5-2 on Feb. 25 in Round Rock, Texas, blasted Kentucky 20-7 on Tuesday night in Bloomington. Dave Van Horn feels the Wildcats can be a dangerous team.

“They are very offensive,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got a lot of transfers that we’ve been talking about and they are doing well. They are scoring runs and they are giving up some runs when you look at the numbers. Sometimes you can’t really go off the numbers because you don’t know who played who some of the time. I feel like we’re a better hitting team than maybe our numbers show right now. We’ve kind of pitched in the middle of the pack of the SEC. Some coaches use the old saying, ‘It’s a whole new season. We’re starting over. Here we go. We just have to keep getting better, take a step forward when we get into league play.“

The first pitch is set for 6:30 Friday night and televised on SEC Network+.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18

vs. Kentucky – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19

vs. Kentucky – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Noon Sunday, March 20

vs. Kentucky – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Arkansas’ entire SEC Opening Weekend series against Kentucky will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Nick Badders (play-by-play) has the call with Bubba Carpenter (analyst) in Friday’s series opener. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Matchups

Game 1

Kentucky RHP Cole Stupp (2-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (2-1, 3.52 ERA)

Game 2

Kentucky LHP Magdiel Cotto (1-0, 7.24 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (3-1, 2.66 ERA)

Game 3

Kentucky TBA vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 4.35 ERA)

Series History

Arkansas owns a commanding 44-26 all-time series lead against SEC East foe Kentucky, having won the last five series since 2013 and 16 of the last 22 series since 1992. The Hogs are 26-13 against the Wildcats in the Dave Van Horn era, including 13-5 in games played at home.

The Razorbacks swept the Wildcats when the two programs last met at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2018 season. Arkansas has won five of the last six series in Fayetteville, Ark. since 2004.

