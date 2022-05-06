Arkansas trailed 5-0 after four innings and starter Connor Noland was already gone, but then the game completely changed on home runs by Jace Bohrofen, Kendall Diggs and Robert Moore as the Hogs took a 11-8 victory Friday night at Auburn.

After struggling at the plate on Tuesday night in a 6-4 loss to Missouri State, he Hogs broke out with 12 hits against Auburn. They also left seven runners on base. Michael Turner led the team with three hits while Robert Moore, Cayden Wallace and Brady Slavens each added two.

The comeback started in the top of the fifth when Jalen Battles scored on an infield hit by Wallace. Gregory then scored on a sacrifice flyout by Brady Slavens to cut the lead to 5-2.

Auburn’s Brody Moore hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to put the Tigers back up 6-2.

Bohrofen cut the Auburn to two when he hit a home run in the top of the sixth with Braydon Webb on base. That pulled the Hogs to within 6-4.

That set the stage for last Saturday night’s hero Diggs to come up big. With Moore and Slavens on base Diggs sent one over the fence in right field to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 8-6 in the top of the seventh. Prior to Diggs’ home run, Michael Turner had scored on an infield hit by Moore and then an error on the Auburn pitcher.

In the top of the eighth, Moore hit a shot over the fence in left field that plated Turner and Gregory giving the Hogs some breathing room at 11-6.

But Auburn wasn’t finished. They added two runs in the bottom half the eighth inning.

One thing Arkansas has done well on Friday is Noland goes deep into the game and saves the bullpen. But tonight Noland was removed after 78 pitches. He gave up five runs on six hits though just three of scores were earned. Kole Ramage worked one inning, Evan Taylor 2.1 and then Brady Tygart finished up. Taylor (4-0) got the win while Carson Skipper (4-2) took the loss.

The two teams will play again Saturday with the first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (35-11, 15-7) is in first place in the SEC West. Auburn (31-15, 12-10) is fighting to stay in the race.