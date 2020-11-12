No. 7 Soccer Has Seven Recognized With SEC Postseason Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seventh-ranked Arkansas Soccer had seven recognized by the SEC in the 2020 postseason awards, the league announced on Thursday.

Head coach Colby Hale was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year after guiding the Razorbacks to their second-straight regular season conference crown, the only two titles in program history. Arkansas has gone 24-5-2 over the past two seasons and has put together six wins over ranked opponents. All six of Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament appearances have come under Hale.

After winning the first SEC Freshman of the Year award in school history last season, Anna Podojil was named the program’s first SEC Offensive Player of the Year. A. Podojil tied for first in the conference with five assists, tied for second with 13 points and added four goals. The sophomore has racked up 17 goals, 10 assists and 44 points in her first two years as a Razorback.

Parker Goins and Haley VanFossen joined A. Podojil on the First Team All-SEC for the second-straight season. Goins is tied for the team lead with A. Podojil with four goals and had an assist in the win over No. 15 Auburn. The Broken Arrow, Okla.-native tallied her 25th-career goal against Mississippi State which is now tied for sixth in program history. VanFossen was named the program’s first SEC Defender of the Year last season. The senior has anchored a defense that’s allowing just 0.613 goals per game the last two seasons and has dished out two assists this season.

Kayla McKeon was named to the Second Team All-SEC after suffering a season-ending injury prior to the start of last season. McKeon tallied a point in three of four matches from Oct. 4 through Oct. 25 and added an assist in Arkansas’ regular season finale. The redshirt-senior was also named to the United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Southeast Region and SEC All-Tournament Team in 2018.

Ava Tankersley and Ellie Podojil were named to SEC All-Freshman team in their rookie campaigns. Tankersley has recorded seven points and two game-winners, while E. Podojil has played 84+ minutes in seven of the eight matches this season at the center midfielder position.

The Razorbacks will be back on the field for the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 17. First kick in Orange Beach, Ala. is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on SECN.