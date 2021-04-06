No. 8 Razorbacks Break School Single-Game Home Run Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 8 Arkansas softball team slugged a single-game program record six home runs in a 9-1 (5 inning) rout over Missouri State at Bogle Park on Tuesday evening. Catcher Kayla Green led the way recording her first career two homer game and was joined by infielder Hannah Gammill, infielder Danielle Gibson, infielder Braxton Burnside and designated player Linnie Malkin in the long ball department.

The Razorbacks also set the single-season school home run record as a team, with their 69 bombs this season breaking the 2008 team’s (65) mark.

How it Happened

All but one of Arkansas’ six home runs were solo jacks as Gammill slugged the team’s first tater in the second inning while making her first plate appearance since March 9 at Central Arkansas. The freshman did not miss a beat and finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The Hogs blew the game open in the fourth and fifth innings, socking five home runs over that span. Green and Burnside launched solo bombs in the fourth, while Gibson, Malkin and Green’s second of the game, a two-run shot, ended the game early in the four-run fifth.

While the bats put up a record setting performance, pitcher Autumn Storms was twirling a one-hit gem. Storms (5-0) allowed just one run with seven strikeouts in the complete game effort. The Bears lone hit of the game came in the top of the fourth, and they later scored on an RBI groundout. Madison Hunsaker (6-4) took the loss for Missouri State, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing three runs. Steffany Dickerson allowed five homers and six runs over 1.2 frames.

Eight of Arkansas’ 11 hits went for extra bases, which included doubles by outfielders Hannah McEwen and Aly Manzo. The Hogs scored a pair of two out runs in the second on singles by Gibson and Gammill.

Arkansas’ 69 home runs this season rank second nationally behind No. 1 Oklahoma’s 91. The Razorbacks 32 total wins this season lead the country, and the team is currently riding a 12-game win streak.

The Razorbacks welcome No. 3 Alabama for a three-game series this weekend from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. The series against the Crimson Tide will be the first top 10 series in program history. First pitch on Friday is slated for 6 p.m.

