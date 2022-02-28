HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – No. 9 Arkansas Women’s Golf is in the middle of the pack after 18 holes at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s squad shot a 295 (+11), good enough for a share of eighth place. No. 21 Baylor leads the event after round one, shooting a three-over as a team. Anna Morgan of Furman is currently on top of the individual leaderboard, as she went two-under on Monday.

Sophomore Cory Lopez led the Hogs on day one, carding a 72 (+1), good enough for a share of 12th place. Lopez finished two-over during her first nine-holes, but got it going on following the turn, birdieing three of four to get to two-under on the front. Lopez would bogey her final hole of the day, but she was still able to stay inside the top-15.

Following Lopez was Kajal Mistry, who finished round one at two-over. Like Lopez, Mistry finished the front nine two-over. Mistry fired two birdies over her last nine holes, but a double-bogey on hole four brought her back to even on the second nine. Still, Mistry is tied for 22nd headed into round two.

Junior Ela Anacona made her spring debut on Monday, firing a three-over 74 in her first round of the year. Anacona played two birdies on the day, while carding three bogeys and a double on 14. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native is tied for 37th, currently.

Julia Gregg and Miriam Ayora were fourth and fifth for the scoring Hogs, respectively. Gregg is currently tied for 55th (76, +5), while Ayora is tied for 69th (78, +7).

