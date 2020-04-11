No Spring Ball, No Problem: Inside a High School Football Offseason in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Joe T. Robinson’s state champion football team faces the same circumstances as programs around the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facilities closed, spring ball likely canceled, no face-to-face between coach and player, athletes lacking at-home gyms, and social distancing generally impeding progress.

But like countless teams are attempting to accomplish, the Senators are hurdling those obstacles by trusting in accountability, virtual learning, and optimism.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with head coach Todd Eskola and rising senior quarterback Buddy Gaston to hear how videoconference meetings, Google Classroom workout schedules, and mentality are keeping an offseason – which could be lost – alive.