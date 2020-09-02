No Surprise, Phil Steele Ranks Arkansas’ Schedule Toughest in Nation

FAYETTEVILLE — To the surprise of no one, Phil Steele has ranked Arkansas’ schedule this fall the toughest in college football.

The SEC will have each school play a 10-game all-conference games schedule. When the SEC added two teams to each school they gave the Hogs Georgia and Florida.

Toughest Schedules for 2020 Updated with new schedules. Arkansas comes in at #1 . https://t.co/8a2u1AQB9L pic.twitter.com/pgiq7I1kj9 — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) September 2, 2020

The all-SEC games schedule obviously makes it hard for a lot of schools. The 11-toughest schedules according to Steele are all SEC schools. Georgia Tech came in at No. 12 to become the first non-SEC school on the list. Florida is No. 17, Georgia 23 and LSU 25.

Sam Pittman was asked about the schedule recently.

“Two-fold,” Pittman said. “I’ve had four season-openers in a row with Georgia. Now it’s the other side of the coin. That schedule gives us the opportunity to go do something that nobody else would have a chance to do ever. Because I believe it’s the hardest schedule in the history of football. And it gives us the opportunity to go out and upset some people and make a name for our program. So we’re looking at it as a positive because to be honest with you that’s the only way you can do it. Certainly drawing the two premier teams in the East gives you that opportunity. Naturally I’ve been at Georgia and while there we played Florida every year so we know how great those teams are. But yeah, it hits you right square in the jaw.”

On Tuesday, five kickoff times and networks were released for Arkansas.