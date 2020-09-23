Non-Conference Highlights for Key Arkansas Recruiting Targets

FAYETTEVILLE — COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on high school football in Arkansas, but teams are playing as many games as possible.

This has allowed some key Arkansas recruiting targets inside the state to post some non-conference highlights.

Marco Avant, Linebacker, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro, Class of 2021 (Committed to Hogs)

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/oX8mvXUxYh — Marco Terrill Avant (@marco_avant) September 22, 2020

Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville, Class of 2022

Go give it a look! https://t.co/e6107U8Yd9 — Isaiah Sategna 2022 (@isaiahsategna1) September 23, 2020

Kaiden Turner, Linebacker, 6-1, 217, Fayetteville, Class of 2022

James Jointer, Running Back, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview, Class of 2022

Check it out ! https://t.co/wvTE70tBE6 — James Jointer ➊ (@James1Jointer) September 23, 2020

JJ Hollingsworth, Defensive End, 6-4. 250, Greenland, Class of 2022 (Committed to Hogs)

CONGRATULATIONS to

JJ Hollingsworth

Farm Bureau

Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/HRroQgzhIR — Greenland HS (@GreenlandHS) September 22, 2020

Nico Davillier, Defensive End, 6-5, 275, Maumelle, Class of 2022