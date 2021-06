NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bling ’em up! North Little Rock receives the fruit of their labor in the form of state championship rings on Tuesday.

Nick Walters catches up with Razorbacks target Kel’el Ware, head coach Johnny Rice, and senior guard DJ Smith after they first put on their rings. Hear how they’ll remember their season and what the program’s fifth ring in eight years symbolizes.

See highlights of North Little Rock’s upset win over Central here.