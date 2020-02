FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has set the dates for Homecoming and Family Weekend during new head coach Sam Pittman’s first season.

The 2020 season will feature plenty of marquee matchups, including a Homecoming game against an SEC cross-divisional rival. The Razorbacks and the University of Arkansas will host homecoming activities during the weekend of the Tennessee game on Oct. 31. The Hogs and Volunteers will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2015 and first time in Fayetteville since 2011.