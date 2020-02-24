North Little Rock HC Johnny Rice on First Place Ranking, Playoffs, and More

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock is the state’s top-ranked high school basketball team. The Charging Wildcats had not a single blemish in conference play until losing to Fort Smith Northside on Friday 45-42.

Head coach Johnny Rice visited FOX16 studios and spoke with Nick Walters on his team meeting expectations from now through the state championship in March. He also talks about freshman Bryson Warren and sophomore Kelel Ware, each of whom have been offered by the Razorbacks.

