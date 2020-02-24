1  of  2
Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in landmark #MeToo-era case NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dead at 101

North Little Rock HC Johnny Rice on First Place Ranking, Playoffs, and More

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock is the state’s top-ranked high school basketball team. The Charging Wildcats had not a single blemish in conference play until losing to Fort Smith Northside on Friday 45-42.

Head coach Johnny Rice visited FOX16 studios and spoke with Nick Walters on his team meeting expectations from now through the state championship in March. He also talks about freshman Bryson Warren and sophomore Kelel Ware, each of whom have been offered by the Razorbacks.

See that and much more in the interview above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss