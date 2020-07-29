Notre Dame To Choose One Non-Conference Game. Will It Be Arkansas?

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, members of the Notre Dame football team sing after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in South Bend, Ind. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Notre Dame will play the 2020 football season as part of the ACC. The conference announced today that football will begin Sept. 7-12 and the scheduling model will include 11 games (10 conference and one non-conference).

As of now, Notre Dame has two non-conference home games on their schedule with Arkansas and Western Michigan.

Regionally, it would make sense to play Western Michigan which is only an hour and a half away.

However, the Fighting Irish are also scheduled to play Navy as usual. But as part of the new ACC rules, the teams one non-conference game must be played at home, and this years game against Navy is currently slated to be played in Annapolis, MD.

Notre Dame and Navy have been facing off every single season since 1927, which makes it the longest uninterrupted rivalry in the history of college football. So while it’s not currently a home game for Notre Dame, it’s likely that could become one in order to preserve the historical match-up.

Until a decision is officially made though, Arkansas is still scheduled to play Notre Dame in South Bend on September 12th.