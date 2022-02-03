HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn will be canceling their weekend live events for February 4-6 due to the recent winter weather and frigid temperatures expected.

Oaklawn will bring back this weekend’s live race days Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), Thursday, March 24 and Thursday, March 31.

In addition, the $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes, scheduled for February 5, will now move to Saturday, February 12.

“It’s never an easy decision to cancel live racing, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our horses and our fans traveling this weekend,” General Manager Wayne Smith said. “We’re looking forward to an outstanding weekend February 11-13 featuring two graded stakes and the Voices of Rock concert in the Oaklawn Event Center next Saturday.”

Although the outdoor events have been canceled, Oaklawn’s casino and resort will remain open throughout the weekend.