BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The game featured a 106-minute lightning delay after the bottom of the second inning was over.

Another 68-minute one came in the top of the eighth with one out.

Arkansas was trying to grab its seventh CWS berth under head coach Dave Van Horn (2004, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019) and its 11th overall with ones in 1979, 1985, 1987 and 1989 under former head coach Norm DeBriyn.

Arkansas threatened in the second inning when Peyton Stovall’s infield single loaded the bases with two outs.

But North Carolina lefty starter Brandon Schaeffer whiffed Zack Gregory on a 3-2 count to escape unscathed.

He could not do that in the fourth when Michael Turner led off the bottom half of the innings with a single.

Turner was forced out at second on Chris Lanzilli’s fielder’s choice, but Lanzilli would dash home to make it 1-0 on Battles’ double that rolled into the left field corner.

Arkansas pushed that to 2-0 in the sixth inning on Braydon Webb’s solo homer.

Schaeffer went 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing the two runs, fanning four and walking one



Razorback starter Will McEntire pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-hit sensational scoreless baseball while fanning four and walking two.

North Carolina tied it against relievers Evan Taylor, who got the last out of the sixth, and Brady Tygart in the seventh.

Taylor allowed the first two batters to reach and eventually pinch-hitter Eric Grintz’ ground out scored a run off Tygart, whose run-scoring wild pitch deadlocked it 2-2.



After the second weather delay, Hagen Smith replaced Tygart on the mound.

Smith allowed a one-out walk to Vance Honeycutt and infield single to Danny Serretti, but fanned Alberto Osuna and got Mikey Madaj to fly out to quell the uprising.

The Razorbacks will open its College World Series play Saturday with the winner of the Connecticut-Stanford Super Regional.

The Huskies led the series with the Cardinal 1-0 heading into Sunday night’s second contest.



Despite being the top-ranked team during most of the 2021 season and finishing xx-xx, Arkansas came up one win shy when it lost its last two Super Regional games to visiting North Carolina State.

Texas A&M, one five SEC teams in the Super Regionals, has already clinched its trip to Omaha.

Notre Dame took down Tennessee 7-3 to knock off the tournament’s top overall seed.

Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Sunday afternoon.