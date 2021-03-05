Offensive Lineman Noah Gatlin Retires From Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesboro offensive tackle Noah Gatlin has retired from football due to injuries suffered the past two years.

Gatlin signed with the Hogs in the Class of 2018 and played in four games including two starts. He started at Colorado State and then a home game the following week against North Texas.

In 2019, Gatlin suffered a knee injury in the first preseason practice and missed the entire season. He was injured again in 2020 thus limiting his time on the field. He started the first five games, but then was out for the remainder of 2020.

Gatlin, 6-7, 307, was one of the prizes for Arkansas in his recruiting class. He chose the Hogs over a long list of other schools.

Among the offensive tackles for Arkansas are Myron Cunningham, Dalton Wagner, Ty’kieast Crawford and Marcus Henderson as well as others.

Gatlin’s retirement was first reported by Tom Murphy from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.