O’Hara and Hambrick Earn Regular Season All-America Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnasts senior Maggie O’Hara and junior Kennedy Hambrick have been named WCGA Regular Season All-Americans, announced by the organization on Thursday. It marks the second-straight year the Razorbacks have had multiple gymnasts earn All-America honors for their regular season performance.

Hambrick finished the regular season with three All-America honors. Her all-around National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 39.600 is eighth-best in the country and earned her first-team All-America status as an all-around competitor. Hambrick also finished among the top-16 in the nation, garnering second-team All-America honors on both vault and beam.

O’Hara made Arkansas history with her recognition, as the first Gymback to secure a spot as a regular season All-American on bars. The South Carolina-native closed out the regular season with an NQS of 9.925 on bars and ranked 11th in the nation to earn second-team All-America.

O’Hara made an immediate impact in the lineup for both the bars and beam in her first season at Arkansas. She won event titles in three of her first four routines of the season, finishing the year with five total. O’Hara was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week, becoming the fourth Razorback to garner the recognition, for her performance against LSU.

She set career highs on both apparatuses, scoring a 9.950 on bars and a 9.925 on beam. O’Hara is just the third senior Gymback to score a 9.950 on bars, tied for the second-best in the Arkansas record books.

Last season, Hambrick became just the second Razorback in program history to earn regular season All-America honors as an all-around competitor and the first since Katherine Grable earned first-team honors in 2014. Hambrick now joins Grable as the only two gymnasts to garner the honor in back-to-back seasons.

On February 19, Hambrick stamped her name into the Razorback record books with an all-around score of 39.750 against Missouri, becoming the top all-around gymnast in Arkansas history. Hambrick scored big again on March 5 at Auburn (39.700), and now has two of Arkansas’ top-three all-around scores.

Hambrick made her mark on all apparatuses this season, scoring a 9.950 on bars, beam and floor and a remarkable 9.975 on vault. She became just the second junior in program history to score a 9.975 on vault and a 9.950 on beam and is the third Gymback to ever do so and the first since 2014.

Her successes did not go unnoticed as Hambrick racked up awards all season, including 18 event titles and Arkansas’ first SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week award since 2015.

Together, Hambrick and O’Hara have led Arkansas to 11-consecutive weeks in the top 10, ranking as high as fourth earlier this season. The duo anchors the balance beam and uneven bars lineups respectively, helping the Gymbacks to four scores of 197.000 or better this year for the first time in program history.

Among those top scores were two program records, taking over the top spot on Feb. 19 in a 197.350-196.850 win against Missouri. The Gymbacks made history again on March 5, dominating Auburn on the road with a 197.425-197.125 victory to push the program best even further.

WCGA Regular Season All-Americans are determined by individual National Qualifying Score (NQS) in each event. Individuals ranked 1-8 in each event earn first-team honors, while individuals ranked 9-16 earn second-team honors, inclusive of all ties.

