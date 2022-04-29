FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a two-run home run by Braydon Webb in the bottom of the seventh off starter Dylan DeLucia, but couldn’t get any other offense going in a 4-2 loss to Ole Miss on Friday night before 11,651 fans in Baum-Walker Stadium

Both Arkansas and Ole Miss started slowly on Friday night. Both teams hit the ball, but couldn’t cash in on the hits early on. The Hogs finished with eight hits while the Rebels had 11.

In the top of the fourth, Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham led off the inning with a double to right field. Kemp Alderman followed with an RBI single to right field, but then was thrown out when he rounded first too wide. Connor Noland cut off the throw from Jace Bohrofen and threw to first baseman Peyton Stovall who put the tag on Alderman.

The Rebels added three more runs in the top of the fifth on four hits. Hayden Dunhurst, Justin Bench and Tim Elko all scored for the Rebels.

Noland worked eight innings. He allowed 11 hits, four runs, all earned, walked four, struck out three and threw 103 pitches. Evan Taylor worked a perfect ninth for the Hogs. Noland (5-3) took the loss.

DeLucia worked seven innings, gave up two runs, both earned, allowed eight hits, walked two, struck out nine and threw 105 pitches. Brandon Johnson worked the final two innings and retired each of the six Arkansas hitters he faced. DeLucia (4-0) got the win and Johnson recorded his fifth save.

Game 2 of the series will be Saturday night at 7 p.m. and televised on ESPN2. Arkansas (32-10, 12-7) will send Hagen Smith to the mound and Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12) will have lefty Hunter Elliott pitching.