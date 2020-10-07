Oliva Pinto Stays In Top 10; Razorbacks 7th

FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback junior Segundo Oliva Pinto birdied his last two holes to card an even-par round of 72 and he is 2-under after 36 holes at the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas is seventh in the 14-team field, featuring all Southeastern Conference members.

The Razorbacks started strong and were as high as second midway through Tuesday’s play, but were 9-over as a team on the inward nine to settle at seventh (293-294=587/+11). Alabama made a big move in round two, shooting the best round of the day – a 6-under-par 282 – to take the lead at 3-under for 36 holes (291-282=573). Day one leader Tennessee was 7-over (295) on Tuesday and sits in second at 1-under (575) for 36 holes.

Oliva Pinto, who turned in six birdies on day two, had bogeys on holes 15 and 16. However, the junior rallied with birdies on the final two holes to finish with an even-par round Tuesday. He is tied for ninth (70-72=142/-2). One of those two birdies came on the par-3, 17th hole to help him lead the field in par-3 scoring at -4.

Manuel Lozada also carded six birdies Tuesday with a stretch of three over four holes to get to 1-under after 11 holes. The freshman faced his first adversity as a collegian with bogeys on holes 13, 15, 16 and 17. However, Lozada flushed an iron from about 210 yards out on the 18th fairway and sank a seven footer to end with a birdie. He was 2-over for the day and is tied for 20th at +2 (72-74=146) for the event.

Tyson Reeder and Wil Gibson also fired a 2-over 74 on Tuesday, trimming three and five strokes, respectively, off their opening-round total. Reeder is tied for 39th (77-74=151) and Gibson is tied for 49th (79-74=153). Gibson, who posted five birdies, was on track to at least tie a career-best round at -2 before being forced to take two penalty strokes on the 18th hole.

Julian Perico is tied for 32nd (74-75=149).

The third and final round will be contested Wednesday with GOLF Channel coverage starting at 2:30 pm (CT). At the Invitational’s end, they will crown men’s and women’s individual champions, men’s and women’s team champions and a combined men’s and women’s champion.