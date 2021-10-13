One Razorback Selected to ESPN’s Midseason All-America Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams has been selected to the ESPN midseason All-America team as a defensive end as selected by Mark Schlabach.

Williams is in his first season at Arkansas having previously played at Missouri.

The Missouri transfer has been a big part of the Hogs’ revival under second-year coach Sam Pittman. The fifth-year senior is tied for the FBS lead with 21 quarterback pressures and leads the Razorbacks with four sacks to go with 15 tackles and 4½ tackles for loss. He was at his best in a 20-10 upset of No. 7 Texas A&M with two sacks and three quarterback hurries.

The team consists of seven SEC players. In addition to Williams, Alabama placed three on the team, Georgia two and Kentucky one.