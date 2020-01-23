One Rock Legends Hall of Fame Adds Seven

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Seven new members were inducted into the second annual One Rock Legends Hall of Fame.
“These former LRSD students and coaches have demonstrated excellence in athletics and as influential leaders and role models,” said Dr. Fitz Hill, Executve Director of the LRSD Athletic Foundation.
The honorees include:
Bernie Cox, who led the Little Rock Central High Tigers football program
from 1975-2009 creating a winning culture and capturing seven state
championships while also sending numerous student-athletes to college on
football scholarships.
Marcus Elliott, a graduate of Little Rock Central High School, who earned a
football scholarship to play for the Razorbacks. As a Hog, Elliott earned all-conference on the gridiron and served as captain of the ’84 team. Today, the former Tiger is a regular on Drive Time Sports on 103.7 The Buzz and serves as Director of Corporate Health Services for Conway Regional Health System.
Derek Fisher, a graduate of Parkview High School who played his college basketball for the University of Arkansas – Little Rock Trojans, earning the distinction as Sun Belt Conference player of the year in 1996. Fisher was selected as the 24th pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three consecutive league championships and playing nearly 20 years in the NBA before being selected as the head basketball coach of the New York Knicks.
CW Keopple, inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, led the Hall High Warriors football team to Conference Championships in 1959, 1964, 1966, 1969, 1977, 1979 and 1982. Keopple graduated numerous prep student-athletes who earned football scholarships to attend college and he and his wife served as Dorm Parents for Razorback Athletes in Wilson Sharp Athletic Dormitory in the late 80’s and early 90’s.
Leslie O’Neal, a graduate of Hall High School who played college football with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the first round with the eighth overall pick in 1986 NFL Draft. O’Neal was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished his career as the Chargers all-time leader in sacks.
Tyler Scaife, a graduate of Hall High School, two-time Arkansas Girls Player of the Year, ranked the No.1 Point Guard in the nation, was also the ninth-rated recruit in the country by ESPNU. Scaife led the Warriors to the Class 6A State Championship as a senior as MVP of the title game. She was a 2018 All-Big Ten First Team Pick and semi-finalist for the Staley Award as the nation’s top guard.
Dwayne Washington, a 1987 graduate of Parkview High School, is also the older brother of Derek Fisher. The Washington Bullets drafted the Little Rock native from Tennessee State University with the 13th pick of the second round in the 1987 NBA Draft.