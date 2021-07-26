One stop away from Little League World Series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week the Junior Deputy Little League All-Star team won the 11 & 12 year old Arkansas state championship. With the victory, they’ll head to Waco, Texas in the first week of August for the Southwest Regional tournament.

If team Arkansas finishes first or second place in the double-elimination tournament then they’ll head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series. There have only been two Jr. Deputy teams to make it that far, back in 1952 and 1953.

Arkansas’ first game will be August 5 at 3:00 p.m. CST against East Texas. All games will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with the team to see how they feel about heading to Waco.