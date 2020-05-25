Opitz Named To SEC Community Service Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz was recognized on the 2020 Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team, as part of the league’s continuing effort to shine on the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition.

It is the first time Opitz has been honored with the award. The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

A junior from Centennial, Colorado, Opitz has been a positive influence for both the Arkansas baseball program and in the Fayetteville community during his time as a Razorback. He is a consistent leader in giving back, volunteering to go Christmas shopping and delivering toys for kids at Greenland Elementary during the holiday season. He was one of the biggest smiles at the annual Fan Day Event, bringing laughter and fun to everyone he interacted with at the event.

Opitz also used his baseball talents and knowledge to participate in the Miracle League Baseball game, which is a league that is designed to be inclusive for everyone, from the barrier free surfaces to helping correct misperceptions about individual with mental and/or physical disabilities. Because of the influence he has shown in the community and in the locker room, Opitz was overwhelmingly chosen by his teammates to lead them during the 2020 season as a captain of the Razorback baseball team.

On the field, Opitz was having a strong 2020 season before the campaign was cut short. He played in all 16 games, starting 14, racking up 16 hits, with a team-high six doubles, one triple and a homer, including 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored for a .302 clip at the plate. He also threw six attempted base stealers from behind the plate.

