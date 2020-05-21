Overstreet Picks Up Another Academic Honor

FAYETTEVILLE – For the second straight year, Razorback senior golfer Mason Overstreet was voted 2020 Academic All-District® 6 Men’s At-Large Team. Selected by CoSIDA, the honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.

The At-Large team may be the most exclusive in the CoSIDA realm as it features student-athletes from 12 sports including fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wrestling. Only 10 NCAA Division I golfers made the 88-person squad covering eight districts and Overstreet was the only SEC golfer to make the list.

Overstreet will now be eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in mid-June.

Overstreet graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in business finance, posting a 3.89 GPA. The Kingfisher, Okla., native was voted SEC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time and is a nominee for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. He has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll four times, has posted a perfect 4.0 five times to earn Chancellor’s List, and has earned Dean’s List (3.75-3.99 GPA) three times (only four career “B’s”).

On the course, Overstreet’s career scoring average of 72.04 ranks second on the school’s all-time list while his 459 career birdies rank third and his 13 eagles tie for first. This past season, he posted a scoring average of 71.46 which ranks seventh on the school’s single-season list. He also has the eighth-best, single-season scoring average in school history (71.52 in 2017-18) and the 16th-best (71.77 in 2018-19). In 2019-20, Overstreet had seven of his 24 rounds in the 60’s, shooting 66 four times.