Owasso Defensive Lineman Chris McClellan Very Familiar With Arkansas’ Jermial Ashley

FAYETTEVILLE — Owasso (Okla.) Class of 2022 three-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 15.

McClellan, 6-4, 280, who can play defensive end or tackle, did a virtual visit with Arkansas recently. Since he was offered by Barry Odom, Arkansas has hired Jermial Ashley from Tulsa to coach the defensive line. McClellan is very familiar with the new Arkansas assistant.

“Actually I went to a camp going into my freshman year down there and that’s the first time I met him,” McClellan said. “But obviously he knew about me, but now that Arkansas has offered me he’s actively recruiting me now.

“I think he will be good because Arkansas is higher up, I guess you could say, than Tulsa with it being in the SEC. He will have some great athletes over there.”

As far as the Razorbacks, McClellan likes the school and what it has to offer.

“Very nice school,” McClellan said. “One of the best programs and facilities around the area. With me going there my freshmen and sophomore years (to camp) I got to see the campus and everything. Coach Odom and like I said Coach Ashley are now recruiting me to go there.”

Arkansas has started doing virtual visits on each Saturday with many of its top targets including McClellan.

“I did a virtual visit about a week or two ago,” McClellan said. “I saw everything. I got to see more than I had seen previously. I got to see where they eat and everything.”

McClellan was at Tulsa (Okla.) Edison as a sophomore and junior, but will play at Owasso this fall as a senior. He talked about what went into the move.

“Bill Blankenship he has a lot of college experience,” McClellan said. “I feel under him will prepare me for the college level. The way he runs his program over there.”

In addition to Arkansas, McClellan has offers to Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU, Oregon State, Indiana,Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Memphis and Iowa State.