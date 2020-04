LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One way to cool off in this stressful time? Turn up the heat.

Join Todd Eskola in the kitchen. The state champion head coach of Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson High recently launched his own YouTube channel to teach students how to cook.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits Eskola to hear the story behind his passion for cooking and how whipping up a chicken quesadilla can help more than just satisfying an appetite.

You can find Coach Eskola’s YouTube cooking channel here.