Patrick Foley Gives Impressions of Arkansas’ Game Against LSU on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley committed to Arkansas on Oct. 13 and on Saturday he got to see his future team live.

He was one of at least six Arkansas commitments attending the game. Foley, 6-3, 195, talked about how his visit went.

“Great, I can’t wait to call that place my home,” Foley said.

Arkansas, playing without several key pieces due to COVID and contact tracing, lost 27-24, but that didn’t reflect negatively in any way with Foley.

“I thought we overall played better then LSU and should have won,” Foley said. “But we’re getting very questionable calls against us again.”

One of the players Foley will be competing against next season at Arkansas is punter Reid Bauer. Foley watched Bauer punt against the Tigers.

“Reid had a good game with couple of long punts,” Foley said.

Among the other recruits at the game were San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel. They are all also committed to the Hogs.

“Me and Cam stayed together and hung out the entire day Saturday for 15 hours,” Foley said. “We also hung out with Maine, Lucas, Terry, and Devon. We all sat with each other during the game together and were talking and having a great time. Lucas also came over to hang out with Cam and I for about 4 hours and I also hung out with Maine for an hour.

“It was great to meet and talk to the guys in person and start building relationships and chemistry now. I can already tell that our recruit class will be one of the closest group of guys in the country and we will have amazing team chemistry which is the most important when playing a team sport.”

While some recruits will be at Arkansas in January, Foley can’t do that.

“I will be at Arkansas in the summer due to that my school won’t allow early graduates,” Foley said.

Foley talked about his senior season and how it went for him and the team.

“My senior season ended about three weeks ago now,” Foley said. “We finished 6-4 and lost in the quarterfinals of playoffs. It went very well and when the all-state team comes out I expect to be on it again.”

Foley will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas with an excellent chance of earning a scholarship.

Here are a couple of punts from last weekend at the @KohlsKicking National Showcase! I averaged 40 yards with a 4.5 on all 24 punts, 2nd highest average hang time in the entire camp of the best 400+ punters in the nation. @KohlsHighlights @NDcrazyTom @Coach_Radke @CPFootball17 pic.twitter.com/6NBRNDgIba — Patrick Foley (@_patrickfoley) July 23, 2020