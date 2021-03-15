Patrick Wicklander Taking the Mound Against Oklahoma Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn will send Patrick Wicklander to the mound on Tuesday against visiting Oklahoma.

Wicklander has appeared in three games thus far this season, all in relief. He has pitched 7.1 innings allowing 11 hits, three runs (all earned), walked one, struck out seven and has an ERA of 3.68. Van Horn was asked about the decision to start Wicklander and if he is on a pitch count?

“What went into the decision is just to give him the chance to get it going a little bit,” Van Horn said. “He actually threw pretty well against La Tech. He just gave up a lot of singles. Just leave him out there and see what he can do. He was excited about having an opportunity to start. He hasn’t started this year. He’s used to being a starter and I wanted to tell him early and let him think about it and like it used to be for him so to speak.

“I don’t know exactly why as far as if there is a particular reason that we’re putting him out there. It’s more that he’s been there and done that and he hasn’t had the opportunity to start yet. We’re going to see what he can do. If it goes great, and to answer your other question is we haven’t set up a pitch limit on him. We’re just going to let him pitch and if it looks like he’s getting tired we’ll take him out.”

Wicklander has been a starter the past two seasons with the Hogs. Van Horn was asked given Wicklander’s experience does that make him feel better about putting him out there Tuesday?

“It gives you a little bit of peace I guess so to say,” Van Horn said. “I’ve had freshmen that were really good on Tuesdays in the past. I just want Patrick to pitch like I know he can. This will be a big challenge. A team that hits like this. A Big 12 team because this is his third year here. By the time they’re in their third year, they’re experienced, not afraid and they go out there and compete hard. You don’t worry about those type of things. It’s more about stuff. He just needs to have good stuff, get them out and give us what he can.

“If it goes well he may move into the rotation on the weekend one day or may stick on Tuesday nights the rest of the year or flip later. It’s a long season. There’s going to be injuries, sickness and different things you’ve got to have more guys. He’s definitely a guy we’re depending on.”

What has he done well to get this start?

“Yeah, he’s thrown the ball pretty well,” Van Horn said. “His velocity has definitely jumped a little bit. If he can command his secondary pitches he’ll do fine. This past weekend, they got hits on him. They got five or six hits in his outing, which wasn’t real long. I think he got three outs. But they didn’t hit him hard. Just some base hits. It just didn’t go his way. Like I said, we just really want to give him the opportunity to think about starting for a couple of days, see how it goes and maybe he’ll make a move for us the rest of the season.”

As far as his position players, expect Van Horn to use the majority of his starters on Tuesday.

“Well, we’re going to try to win the game obviously so it’ll be most of our everyday starters,” Van Horn said. “Try to win every game. We have a lot of games coming up now. Next week we play two mid-week games, maybe one the next week, two the next. Something like that. So we have a lot of games. We’re going to have three or four weeks coming up where we have five games a week. So some guys are going to get a little time, a little experience there. We’ve got our first conference series coming up this weekend and I need to give some of our guys, some of our starters, they need to hopefully get it going a little bit for Bama gets here, so I’m definitely going to start seven or eight of our starters for sure.”

A position that hasn’t seen anyone claim the job yet is left field. Braydon Webb and Zack Gregory have both played there.

“Yeah, both of them have done a good job defensively,” Van Horn said. “In Webb’s defense, I started him in two games this past weekend and he actually hit the ball four times on the nose in those two games and didn’t get a hit out of it. Lined out to 2B, center, left, I mean, it’s been a little bit of tough luck.

“Gregory, the first game he played, he got on base a couple times. I think he came in on Friday’s game and helped us with that one, got on base, got hit by a pitch. Saturday, did okay. Didn’t hit the ball like he wished he could have. Nobody’s really grabbed it. I think Gregory, obviously, is probably statistically ahead of Braydon. We just need somebody to be really consistent and hit the ball hard. Outfield is a position where you need to be a threat offensively. Right now, the left field spot is up for grabs.”

Arkansas dropped its first game of the season on Sunday, 2-0, to Louisiana Tech. Van Horn was asked if that good be a good loss to get the team to refocus?

“I think time will tell on that,” Van Horn said. “If we play well tomorrow and this weekend, then maybe it was. Obviously you want to win every game. It frustrates you when you lose a game like that because we had a chance to break it open and we just couldn’t get the big hit. It was a pitcher who threw extremely well, huge zone when he was on the mound and at the same time, the wind’s blowing straight in from center field about 20-25 mph that knocked down three balls that would have left the yard – one in the last inning. The ball that (Cayden) Wallace hit would have gone over that center field wall or hit high off of it, easy. It’s just kind of the breaks of the game sometimes. Hopefully they didn’t like that feeling of losing and they’ll get hooked up and ready to go this week.”

The Sooners host Arkansas State at 1 p.m. today and take a 7-7 record into that game. The two teams played a doubleheader on Sunday with Arkansas State winning 15-14 in the first game, but falling to the Sooners 9-1 in the second game. The Sooners will have played 27 innnings in two days before heading to Fayetteville.

“Yeah weather impacted it,” Van Horn said. “They had an option to play a doubleheader yesterday or one game each day. They decided to play three. Trying to get their games in. A lot of teams, including us, we don’t have a full 56-game schedule. You don’t want to lose games. You’ve got guys who need to play and pitch, big rosters. We’re in the same boat. We played 27 innings (actually 28) they were just spread out. So some of the pitchers we threw Friday, yeah, they’ll be available. But the guys we threw Saturday and Sunday might not be available. You know, I think as a coach you kind of feel like sometimes when you just play in the game of baseball it’s better to play, instead of just practice. We went two weeks in a row where we didn’t have a mid-week game, and I was definitely concerned on how we were going to play on Friday. Just kind of, you’d like to play a game on Tuesday or Tuesday/Wednesday just to keep the flow going. I’m sure that’s what going on over there. They just want to play.”

The Sooners have also played Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M from the SEC. They beat Auburn 4-1, lost to the Aggies 8-1 and pounded Missouri 16-6. They are 3-2 at home and 4-5 on neutral fields. The Arkansas game will be their first true road game.

“Oklahoma can really hit,” Van Horn said. “You look at their numbers. They are over .300 and they seem to walk a little bit and don’t strike out a whole lot. They are scoring a lot of runs. Now they’ve given up a lot of runs as well. So that’s really what we know. We know their players a little bit. We’ve recruited some of them. We played them a couple of times last year, once in the fall and then before the season ended we got to play them again in Texas. So we’ve seen them a little bit. They are an offensive team and they have good talent. So it will be a battle tomorrow.”

The Hogs are going to have 1,500 additional fans in the stands now and that certainly pleases Van Horn.

“Well I’m excited to just have more fans in the stadium,” Van Horn said. “I think the players appreciate the support. You know it makes it more fun for them to go out and play in front of a big crowd and at home. I’m just excited for things to get back to more normalcy here at the ballpark and out in the real world. I’m looking forward to seeing the difference a little bit. I think it’s supposed to be a pretty day tomorrow on Tuesday. I think we will have a full crowd, what we’re allotted so to speak, so and then again this weekend. I think it will definitely help us.”

Tuesday’s game starts at 5 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium and is televised on the SEC Network.