In an otherwise workman-like performance against UA Pine Bluff, Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin went 3-4 with a single, double, home run and six RBI in a 12-9 win over the 2-19 Golden Lions. But through six innings the top ranked Hogs held a slim 4-1 lead over a team that came in with an ERA of 11 plus.

After giving up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, visitor's starter Joel Barker blanked Arkansas for four consecutive frames. Baker's 85 mph fastball and 65 mph breaking ball proved difficult to hit for players used to higher velocity SEC pitching.