Peyton Bowen Pulling in Offers, Impressed with Arkansas’ Sam Carter

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Guyer Class of 2023 four-star safety Peyton Bowen was offered a scholarship by Sam Carter on April 19 as the Hogs joined a long list of others in pursuit.

Bowen, 6-1, 185, holds 12 offers and talked about what the offer to Arkansas means to him.

“It meant a lot to me because it shows a school really wants me to be there,” Bowen said. “He (Carter) acknowledged that. He wants me up there right away, graduate now. It just makes me feel good because he wants me to play there for him. I know Arkansas is in the biggest conference with all those other schools and they’re going to go out there and compete. They’re just a really good school.”

Carter is a young coach who relates to recruits extremely well and Bowen was no exception.

“I thought he was like a really cool dude,” Bowen said. “Just like he started off being funny and stuff. He started off making it really easy for me to talk and he made it like a cool environment and stuff.”

In addition to Arkansas, Bowen holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, SMU, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Baylor USC, Georgia Tech, North Texas, Tulsa and Colorado. Bowen talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I will be looking for like who treats me the best,” Bowen said. “Because either way if I go far I want a good environment like I would want to stay there. Easy access for me to get back home and stuff. Direct flights and stuff. Who is going to push me the most to help me get to next level and to make a more stronger, competitive person.”

Fayetteville is a 4 to 4.5 hour drive from Denton. Is that the type distance that would appeal to you to get away to college, but yet able to get back home if needed?

“Yeah, because my grandma lives like four miles away,” Bowen said. “She lives in Wichita, Kansas. It’s like a four-hour drive like you are talking about. It wouldn’t be too bad. I can do that and get back home on holidays and stuff. Like not a super hard way to get back home.”

As a sophomore, Denton Guyer finished 11-3. Bowen had 46 tackles, including 36 solo, one tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, picked off a pass, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and forced one. He returned five kickoffs for 88 yards and three punts for 37. Bowen was named the District 5-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

“I feel like once I got the playing time I needed it went pretty good,” Bowen said. “Obviously the first starting game. I had jitters. That got to me, but once I started making plays again it was all back to normal. I only played eight games. I only started for those eight games.”

Considering he has only played the one year of high school football and already received a dozen offers Bowen is elated and pleased.

“I feel like I’m a lot ahead,” Bowen said. “I don’t think I expected to get this many this early in my recruiting season. I only played half the season.

“I felt like it was going to be really hard for me, but it came up so quick. It’s unbelievable to me this happened so fast.”

Bowen said he has plans to take some visits now that is reopening on June 1.

“I already have plans for two,” Bowen said. “I talked about visits with two schools already. I will get to Arkansas before I make a decision.”

