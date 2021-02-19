Peyton Pallette Excited For Opportunity to Start in Arkansas’ Rotation, Talks Nothing Orange Allowed in House Growing Up

FAYETTEVILLE — Peyton Pallette worked out of Arkansas’ bullpen in 2020 as a freshman, but this season he’s getting a chance to be in the starting rotation.

And what better game for a young pitcher from Benton High School to get his first start against than Texas on Sunday night in Arlington? Pallette is excited for the opportunity.

“Oh, man I’m excited, ready to get out there and get after and we’re playing Texas,” Pallette said.

In his four games last season out of the bullpen Pallette earned one save and had an ERA of 1.59. In 5.2 innings, Pallette allowed five hits, walked three and struck out three. Pallette talked about what he feels has allowed him to make a big jump this season.

“I feel like from a year ago I’ve developed a more competitive attitude and developed my changeup a lot, got my breaking ball working really good and I’m excited to get after it,” Pallette said. “I feel I’ve gained some weight. Gained about 15 pounds. I’ve gotten more consistent with my long toss a couple of days a week. As far as helping me out, I’m confident that if I want to throw an inside fastball to a righty or lefty I can do it. Same thing on the other half of the plate.”

Dave Van Horn also weighed in what areas he feels Pallette has improved in that allowed him to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

“His velo – and I’ll touch on everything when it comes to pitching, it’s not all about velo – his velocity when he came in here was probably 91-92,” Van Horn said. “It’s pretty consistent now mid-90s. If he throws 20 fastballs, I’m going to say that 17 of them are going to be above 95. If you’re talking about the first few innings, we’ll see. He’s been able to maintain his velocity. He’s gone a little above that. He’s got a really good breaking ball and what he does is he throws strikes. He competes, he can field his position. The future’s bright if he stays healthy.”

Since he’s from Benton, Pallette knows what it means for the Razorbacks to face the Longhorns.

“Oh, yeah, it means a lot,” Pallette said. “Growing up my father didn’t want anything in the house that was orange. So that’s why I’m ready to get out there and play.”

What did your father say when he found out you were starting against Texas?

“He was excited for me,” Pallette said. “He was real proud of me. He’s going to be down there in Arlington to watch.”

Pallette did get the one save last season. He reflected back on that and what he did during the summer following a shortened 2020 season due to COVID.

“Getting the save last year was big,” Pallette said. “It was fun to get out there and do that. Now that I’m a starter it’s a little different. But I’m still going out there with the same mentality. Just going inning for inning, executing pitches, getting after it. Over the summer with all the COVID I just did everything that I could to keep getting better.”

Was it the fall where you feel you made your big jump?

“Ah, yeah,” Pallette said. “Coming in after summer ball I felt like I made a pretty big jump. I was excited to get back on the field and play wi”th all my other teammates.”

But after fall ball and now the preseason, how exciting is it to actually play another opponent?

“I think we’re more ready than we ever have been,” Pallette said. “We’ve been playing inside, been playing against the same guys for the past six, seven, eight months. Ever since the season got canceled last year we’ve been anxious to get out there and play.”

Regardless of who is on the mound for the Razorbacks, the defense behind them should be outstanding.

“I couldn’t ask for a better defense behind me,” Pallette said. “As far as (Robert) Moore and (Jalen) Battles at second and short, I think that’s the best middle infield in the country. (Jacob) Nesbit at third, it’s awesome having a guy like him on the corner. Then having Cullen (Smith) at first, or whoever else is going to be a first. Then all the outfielders, (Christian) Franklin and (Cayden) Wallace and (Braydon) Webb, or (Zack) Gregory. All those guys can go out there and play and I’m happy to have all of them.”

Arkansas will open the season Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Texas Tech with Zebulon Vermillion on the mound.

“I’m excited for him, to see him get out there and do his thing,” Pallette said. “He’s a big guy on the mound, so that gives him a lot of advantages. He throws a really good curve, throws a good fastball and has good pitches. He gets a lot of outs and throws a lot of strikes.”

Then on Monday night the Hogs will finish up in Arlington facing TCU at 7 p.m. Lefty Lael Lockhart will get the start for the Hogs.

“He’s a special kid,” Pallette said. “I’ve seen him develop over the fall into the spring. I’m ready to watch him pitch. Any time you hear a Friday guy coming to play for us it’s pretty big. I’m ready to watch him pitch.”

Pallette and the pitchers will get to throw from the same mound that Clayton Kershaw did to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series.

“It’s really exciting getting out there being at the same stadium and being on the same mound as all those other big guys that’s exciting,” Pallette said.

Arkansas will return home following these three games to open a four-game home stand beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 3 in the nation, Hogs No. 8, Texas No. 9 and TCU No. 10.