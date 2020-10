FAYETTEVILLE -- Redshirt freshman walk-on cornerback Hudson Clark has gone from some fans wondering who he is to scratching their heads how the Hogs could land such a talented player without giving him a scholarship.

Clark chose Arkansas out of Highland Park (Texas) and redshirted as a true freshman in 2019. This season when junior Montaric Brown went down with an injury Clark emeraged as his replacement. In a 33-21 victory over Ole Miss in Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Clark picked off three passes and had five tackles. Clark said he once previously had three interceptions in one game.