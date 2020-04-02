Pitt soph-transfer Trey McGowens has Arkansas in his Final 5

LITTLE ROCK — Pittsburgh sophomore-transfer Trey McGowens released his Top 8 schools on Monday, and according to Thursday reporting by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports McGowens has narrowed his list down to a Final 5: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Nebraska.

McGowens started 31 of 33 games this season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 36.7% from the field (including 41-of-132 from 3 for 31.1%) and 72.2% on free throws.

It was a slight efficiency and production-per-minutes-played downturn for McGowens compared to his freshman campaign in ’18-19 when he started 32 of 33 games and averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.9 steals in 27.8 minutes while shooting 41.7% field goals (including 32-of-98 from 3 for 32.7%) and 76.4% on free throws.

McGowens will have one transfer-redshirt season in 2020-21 before two seasons of playing eligibility beginning in ’21-22.

* Rider grad-transfer Frederick Scott has cut his list down to a Final 6 — Arkansas, Illinois, Boston College, San Francisco, San Diego, and Illinois State — according to Thursday reporting by Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports … Scott (6-8, 230, natve of Munster, Ill.) averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 28.9 minutes while shooting 46.8% field goals (including 40-of-100 from 30 for 40%) and 60.2% from the free throw line … Scott played in 5 games as a freshman at DePaul in 2015-16 before transferring to Rider … one season of immediate playing eligibility on ’20-21.

* Cal State Northridege grad-transfer Terrell Gomez has heard from Arkansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Arizona State, Iowa State, DePaul, and Washington State according to Wednesday reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello … Gomez (5-8, 160, guard) averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37.1 minutes while shooting 43.9% from the field (including 111-of-252 from 3 for 44.0%) and 94.8% from the free throw line (109-of-115) … Gomez shot a combined 293-of-672 from 3 (43.6%) in his three seasons at CSN … one season of immediate playing eligibility on ’20-21.

With the addition on Wednesday of New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson, and based on current roster numbers and the expectation that three committed high school pledges will sign in the spring period as planned, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is working with one available scholarship for the ’20-21 season.

For recent updates published here at Hogville.net, click the links below …

* Transfer Portal Updates 2.0 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=711466.0

* Transfer Portal Updates … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=711116.0