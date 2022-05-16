FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches have done well with the transfer portal including Sam Pittman.

Obviously teams will lose a Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks and Vito Calvaruso they wanted to keep, but as sure as the transfer portal taketh it also giveth. Pittman has restocked the wide receivers and defense through the transfer portal this season.

Pittman has spent a lot of the recruiting for 2022 out of the transfer portal on defense. They are still seeking an interior defensive lineman. But with Treylon Burks going to the NFL as well as Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren out of eligibility wide receiver was a priority.

The latest addition to the Class of 2022 is former Toledo and Georgia wide receiver Matt Landers. He took an official visit to Arkansas this past Wednesday and Thursday. Landers, 6-5, 200, had a very good second half of season at Toledo in 2021 catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to Toledo, Landers played in 25 games for the Bulldogs. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in the season opener in 2020. Pittman and Scott Fountain were at Georgia for two years while Landers was there. Landers was a three-star recruit out of high school who had 24 offers before signing with the Bulldogs.

In addition, Arkansas got Oklahoma’s leading receiver as far as receptions and touchdowns. Jadon Haselwood, 6-3, 211, caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns with the Sooners last year. Haselwood went through spring drills and worked with quarterback KJ Jefferson this spring. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

The remaining scholarships for transfers have been handed out to defensive players. Former Alabama standout Drew Sanders, 6-5, 232, inked with the Hogs over Texas and Oklahoma. The former five-star recruit battled some injuries while with the Tide. In 2021, Sanders had 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. He will join Bumper Pool, Pooh Paul, Jackson Woodard, Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley and others giving the Hogs a very good linebacker group.

In the secondary, Arkansas has added former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 182, and another ex-Bulldog safety Latavious Brini, 6-2, 211. Both went through spring drills with the Hogs.

McGlothern had 32 tackles in 2021, including 26 solo, two for loss, one interception, five pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and forced fumble. He was a heavily recruited four-star recruit out of high school who chose LSU over the Hogs and others. He’s expected to take Montaric Brown’s spot at cornerback.

Brini started the majority of the games for Georgia’s national championship team in 2021. He had 38 tackles, 23 solo, 2.5 for loss and eight pass breakups in 2021. Brini is expected to help the Hogs at safety and nickel. He’s capable of playing all three spots in the back end of the secondary.

Arkansas lost all three of its starters on the defensive line from 2021. They have some talented players who also played last year and have starting experience returning. As far as the portal, Arkansas has added former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 253, and Arkansas State’s Terry Hampton, 6-0, 293.

The Hogs are also seeking another interior defensive lineman, They brought Memphis’ Morris Joseph, 6-2, 275, in for an official visit recently. Hampton, who was from El Dorado, was limited to six games in 2021 at Arkansas State due to injuries. He still had 11 tackles, five solo and 2.5 for loss. In 2020, he had 35 tackles, six for loss and a pair of sacks.

Domineck is reporting to Arkansas very soon. At Georgia Tech in 2021, Domineck had 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one he returned for a touchdown. Domineck should be a very good addition to the Hogs.

Jackson was injured the majority of time at LSU last season. He also missed a good portion of the spring drills, but did return the last couple of weeks. At Pleasant Grove (Texas) High School he was a high four-star recruit. In high school, Jackson had 299 tackles, 75 for loss, 45.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, six recovered with one a touchdown and also picked off a pass. He chose LSU over the Hogs and numerous others.

The Hogs also added two recruits from the transfer portal as preferred walk ons at midterm. Former South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin, 6-3, 222, and former Texas State kicker Jake Bates, 5-10, 203.