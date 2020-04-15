Pittman Encouraged by Dorm Opening Date

University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman revealed Wednesday afternoon that dorms at the school are set to reopen on June 29th. Speaking on the Paul Finebaum TV Show Pittman said, “We sent that out as fast as we found out because that’s giving us hope that maybe we’re getting our fall sports in here to get in shape for a season. That’s probably the biggest hope that we’ve had so far.”

“I think you just continue to push hope,” Pittman continued, “because with that we think we can get our kids back here in a little bit better shape. If I’m a young man and I don’t know when we’re gonna have a season of if we’re gonna have a season, it’s harder to go out and bust my butt and get ready for a season I don’t know is going to be here or not. So we just keep pumping hope and anything that we hear that we’re getting ready to start or those type of things. We keep pumping those to them in our team meetings.”

Pittman admitted that he doesn’t know a whole lot beyond that but he emphasized that he’s hopeful the 2020 college football season will be played even if it has to start without fans in the stands. “Whatever it is we will deal with it but man, it would be hard to think that can’t have a season,” Pitman stressed. “I would rather play the games without fans in the stadiums that not play at all. The bands, the cheerleaders, the pregames that happen in the SEC every single Saturday at everybody’s home game is something that would be truly missed if we’re not able to play.”

Pittman’s revelation appeared to confirm rumors that began circulating earlier in the week that the players were telling friends and relatives they would be back on campus and working out by the end of June.

Pittman also said that athletes tend to have better academics and better discipline when they are playing games and, “it makes the world a little happier.” But, as he has stated previously, the head Hog emphasized that public health should come first, telling Finebaum, “The kids work awful hard not to have a season but I think you and I and everybody is more concerned with the safety of our athletes and we’ll all live with whatever it is.”