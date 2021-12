Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman and Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media in Tampa to formally kick off the Outback Bowl. After their media availability, the Bowl Committee held a photo opportunity with both schools, the trophy and helmets.

Thursday night is a contract signing party at Raymond James Stadium where both head coaches will participate in the ceremonial contract signing.

Arkansas and Penn State will play in the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2022.