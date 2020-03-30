Pleasant Grove Defensive Lineman Torey Phillips Impressed With Razorbacks Following State Championship Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman Torey Phillips visited Arkansas on March 7.

Phillips, 6-7, 285, helped lead the Hawks to a 15-1 record and state championship in his first season at the school. He’s being recruited by multiple schools including the Razorbacks. He talked about how his latest visit to Fayetteville went.

“That was my first time to see the new coaching staff,” Phillips said. “I like the way they operate with the players and coaches. It’s like a brotherhood up there.”

Phillips got to talk to Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc while visiting.

“I talked to him,” Phillips said. “We chatted up a little bit. We just talked about what I need to work on and what I’ve been doing in the classes.”

With schools not in session obviously there’s no spring drills. Phillips talked about what he’s doing to stay in football shape with this COVID-19 outbreak.

“I go to the track,” Phillips said. “I run some bleachers and I run some line drills, some pushups and that’s about it.”

Phillips listed what he feels he does best on the field and also what he needs to work on the most.

“I feel like my strengths are my IQ,” Phillips said. “My IQ knowing what I’m doing is my strength. I know I need to improve on my speed and my not thinking what I’m doing just kill every play.”

Pleasant Grove offered some stability for Phillips. He spent his freshman year at Joe T. Robinson and then at Hope during his sophomore season. At Pleasant Grove, he was one of the key members of the Class 4A, D2, state champions. The Hawks beat Wimberley 35-21 to capture the state championship on Dec. 20 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Bobcats at Hope were 1-9 in 2018. Going 15-1 at Pleasant Grove and winning a state championship made it feel like a great move for him.

“This being my first year at Pleasant Grove it was special me playing all these great, great seniors and getting a win,” Phillips said. “A state championship my first year here to this day it’s still crazy to me.”

At this time, Phillips is favoring Arkansas, Texas A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, Kansas and Louisiana Tech.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/2gdWufoY6N — ToReYPiILlIpS (@ToreyPhillips3) February 14, 2020