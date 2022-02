For the first time since 1991, the Arkansas men’s basketball team welcomes the top-ranked team in the nation to Fayetteville when they square off against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are on an eight-game winning streak, while the Tigers are cruising – winners of 19 straight. Watch Eric Musselman and JD Notae’s (below) press conferences previewing their matchup against Auburn.