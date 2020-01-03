1  of  2
Previewing Razorbacks vs Aggies — Arkansas Men Enter SEC Play

FOX16’s Nick Walters previews the Razorbacks’ first in-conference game of the 2019-20 season against Texas A&M.

Arkansas enters off the heels of their most impressive win of the year over Indiana. 11-1 and ranked in the NCAA Net Top 25, the Hogs are on a roll.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is an SEC-worst 6-5. However, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman isn’t looking past the Aggies, or any conference opponent.

“You gotta come ready to play in conference play,” Musselman said. “If you don’t you’ll get smacked and take an L.”

Razorbacks and Aggies tip off at 6PM Saturday from Bud Walton Arena.

