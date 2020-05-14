Pro Fighter Bryce Mitchell talks Home State Arkansas, UFC 249 Win

"Any time you put a mic in my face, I'll say Arkansas!"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A product of Central Arkansas has become a nationally recognized product of professional fighting.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, “Thug Nasty,” comes off Saturday night’s unanimous decision win over Charles Rosa. Mitchell is unbeaten at 13-0 in UFC fights.

Mitchell made headlines after his post-victory rant, giving a passionate shoutout to his home state Arkansas. FOX16’s Nick Walters recaps 103.7 The Buzz’s interview with Mitchell days after his win, and his post-fight comments, went viral.

