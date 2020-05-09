Pro Golfer Glen Day Delivers Flowers Across Little Rock for Mother’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Professional golfer Glen Day has called Little Rock home for over 30 years. This Mother’s Day, he’s doing something special to give back.

The PGA event winner is delivering flowers across the area to help his daughter, Christina, who works at Tipton & Hurst. As Day says, he’s “made many friends in town” doing it and plans on continuing his services through Mother’s Day on Sunday.

FOX16’s Nick Walters drives along with Day as he travels Little Rock dropping off arrangements at doorsteps. Find why he’s doing it and how it’s bigger than himself since, as he says, “every day should be Mother’s Day.”