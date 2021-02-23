Pro Hoop Hogs report: Beverley earns his 2nd Player of the Week honor, Joe movin’ up, more

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverleyfinished with 17 points (5-of-7 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 25 minutes on Friday to help the Los Angeles Clippers take down the NBA’s hottest team, the Utah Jazz, by a score of 116-112, halting Utah’s 9-game winning streak. In doing so, Beverley (6-1 guard) has earned the Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor for the second consecutive week.

Beverley averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists. 1.0 steal, and 1.0 blocks in the 3 games he played in last week.

Beverley has started 22 times while having sat out 10 games for the Clippers (22-10 for the third-best record in the Western Conference). He has a Player Efficiency Rating of 13.76. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Antonio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against Oklahoma City), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.5 points. 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.5% from the field, including 44.3% from 3, and 78.8% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played in all 4 of Philadelphia’s games last week as the 76ers went 2-2, including a 110-103 road loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday during which Joe played a total of 12 minutes off the bench (appearing in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters) and finished with 3 points (1-of-2 field goal from 3), 2 rebounds, and 1 drawn charge. Joe was the third Sixer reserve to check into the game, and following the loss Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers raved about Joe’s defensive play and said Joe had moved up in the team’s second-unit rotation: “Right now, we’re going with Isaiah” over fourth-year veteran Furkan Korkmaz. Joe also had 3 points, 2 steals, and 1 assist in 12 minuts off the bench in Philadelphia’s 118-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Joe has a Player Efficiency Rating of 10.03. His heaviest game action and best production came in January when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and 5-of-5 free throws. On the season, Joe has played in 18 games for Philadelphia (20-11 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 37.3% from the field, including 37.3% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Joe has more steals (7) and nearly as many blocked shots (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season. Joe has won the PHH POW honor twice so far in ’20-21.

Linked here are highlights of Joe’s bucket and a couple of defensive plays against the Raptors last week, as well as his made three-pointer in a win over the Rockets …

If Isaiah Joe keeps this up, he’s going to be in the rotation very soon.



Great defensive sequence.



pic.twitter.com/6dW5BhUHa7 — Sergen (@sergenkumas) February 22, 2021

🗣 Isaiah Joe is more than a 3 point shootah pic.twitter.com/ekFlqlo2fq — Thiago (@TScabbia) February 22, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) played in all 4 games for Milwaukee last week, including a 124-113 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday during which Portis finished with 16 points (7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 24 minutes off the bench. Milwaukee currently holds the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-13. Portis ranks 33rd in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 19.96. The recipient of four PHH POW honors in ’20-21, Portis has played in all 31 games (with one start) and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds (ranks 33rd in the NBA), and 1.1 assists in 21.6 minutes per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field, including 50.0% from 3, and 65.5% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 18.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 19 games (including four games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) played in both of Houston’s 2 games last week. In the 2 road games he played in — losses against Washington and Philadelphia — Jones combined for 7 points (1-of-8 field goals, including 0-of-5 from 3, and 5-of-8 free throws), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in a collective 23 minutes off the bench. Jones has played in 18 games for the Rockets (with 1 start), scoring in double-figures three times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 11.85, and he’s averaging 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 11.2 minutes per game while shooting a 45.8% from the field, including 41.5% from 3, and 54.8% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are strong considering he’s an undrafted free agent rookie — 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The Rockets are 11-17 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November, and he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games).

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) played in only 1 of Chicago’s 4 games last week, registering 2 blocks (1 on a shot attempt by Isaiah Joe) and 1 rebound in 5 minutes off the bench in the Bulls’ 112-105 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two, ranks 66th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 17.49. He’s played in 24 of Chicago’s 29 games this season, scoring in double figures four times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, 12 points in a win over New York, and 10 points in a loss against Washington). Gafford is averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 14.0 minutes per game while shooting 66.2% from the field and 67.6% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks. The Bulls are 13-16, including 4-7 with Gafford in the starting lineup as he had made 11 consecutive starts while filling in for regular starting big man Wendell Carter, Jr., who had been out of the lineup with an injury.

Linked here are two Gafford blocked shot highlights against the Sixers last week …

Daniel Gafford with the block pic.twitter.com/shfk0Zn9sY — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) February 20, 2021