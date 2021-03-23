Pro Hoop Hogs report: Gafford’s career-high rebounding game earns him 2nd Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 31: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards passes the ball around Daniel Gafford #12 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Capital One Arena on December 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — After starting for 11 consecutive games in place of then-injured teammate Wendell Carter, Jr., former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford had not played in 10 of next 15 games for Chicago before seeing his most significant playing time on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

In 14 minutes off the bench, Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) registered a career-high 11 rebounds to go with 8 points (4-of-4 field goals) and 2 blocks to help the Bulls to a 100-86 road win, and in doing so he has earned the Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.

After the game, Gafford talked about losing his rotational spot as a reserve once Carter returned to the lineup.

“I just felt like I took the opportunity for granted,’’ Gafford said of his time in the starting lineup. “I came out, I was nonchalant, I was not really aggressive. You know, I just came out just like, ‘Hey I just do this every day.’ But like I said, I took it for granted and I basically threw away the things that I was doing, and at that point in time I just knew that changes were gonna have to be made because of how I was playing.’’

Gafford, recipient of the second PHH POW honor following week two of the ’20-21 season, ranks 51st in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 18.47. He’s played in 29 of Chicago’s 41 games this season, scoring in double figures four times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, 12 points in a win over New York, and 10 points in a loss against Washington). Gafford is averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 12.7 minutes per game while shooting 68.7% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks. The Bulls are 19-22, including 4-7 with Gafford in the starting lineup.

Linked here is a highlight of a Gafford dunk against the Pistons on Sunday …

* Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) played in all 3 of Milwaukee’s games last week (the Bucks went 3-0), including a 133-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, Feb. 15, during which Portis finished with 13 points (6-of-9 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3), 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes off the bench for Milwaukee (29-14 for the third best record in the Eastern Conference). Portis — he’s earned five PHH POW honors this season — entered this week ranked 45th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 19.44. He’d played in all 41 games (with 2 starts) and is the Bucks’ fifth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds (ranks 38th in the NBA), and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field, including 46.7% from 3, and 71.4% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 18.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. Portis entered this week with four double-doubles in ’20-21, he’d scored in double figures in 23 games (including four games of 20 or more points), and he’d rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

Linked here is a highlight of a Portis dunk against the Wizards on Monday, Feb. 15 …

Hogs great & Bucks F Bobby Portis @BPortistime w/13 pts (6-9 FGs, incl 1-2 from 3), 4 rbs, 1 ast in 16 mins in Milwaukee's 133-122 road win over the Washingtion Wizards on Monday … https://t.co/qz4TyKXwZg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 16, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played only once last week, grabbing 2 rebounds while logging 6 minutes on his Philadelphia 76ers’ 129-105 home win over the Sacramento Kings. Joe has made 21 of his last 51 three-point shot attempts (41.2%), and he has a Player Efficiency Rating of 9.40. His heaviest game action and best production came in January when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points against Atlanta) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and made 5-of-5 free throws. During the NBA all star break earlier in March, Joe excelled in the three-game G-League playoffs in Orlando, Fla., as he averaged 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 43.8% field goal shooting (including 39.3% from 3), and 87.5% free throw shooting while leading the Delaware Blue Coats to the G-League title game. On the season in the NBA, Joe has played in 22 games for Philadelphia (30-13 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 4.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.0% from the field, including 36.4% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal. Joe has more steals (7) and nearly as many blocked shots (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season, and his defensive play has been cited as a plus more than once by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. Joe has won the PHH POW honor three times so far in ’20-21.

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) had his two-way contract waived by Houston on March 8, but a few days later he was signed to a 10-day contract by the Rockets and played in 4 games, including two last week. In those two games — home losses against Atlanta and Golden State — Jones combined for a total of 15 points (on 4-of-16 field goal shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3, and 6-of-10 free throw shooting), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 block in a combined 41 minutes off the bench. Jones’ contract expired over the weekend. Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 11.40, and he’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 11.8 minutes per game while shooting 41.2% from the field, including 35.9% from 3, and 61.4% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. The Rockets are currently 12-30, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once this season. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November.

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) did not play last week as he continues to deal with knee soreness. A two-time winner of the PHH POW honor, Beverley has started in all 29 games that he’s played in while having sat out 15 games for the Clippers (28-16 for the fourth-best record in the Western Conference). The three-time NBA All Defensive team honoree has a Player Efficiency Rating of 13.22. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Antonio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against Oklahoma City), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.3 points. 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.2% from the field, including 42.0% from 3, and 79.5% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks.