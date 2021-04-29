Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis and Gafford Share Player of the Week Honors

LITTLE ROCK — It’s an abbreviated report this week, but former Arkansas stars Bobby Portis and Daniel Gafford both had big performances last week and thus share as Pro Hoop Hogs Co-Players of the Week.

Portis (6-10 forward / center and Little Rock native) put together two big games last week to help the Milwaukee Bucks earn a season sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers — scoring a season-high 23 points (9-of-11 field goals, including 5-of-5 from 3) to go with 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 23 minutes off the bench in the Bucks’ 124-117 win on Thursday, followed by a 17-point and 8-rebound performance in 19 minutes off the bench in his team’s 132-94 win on Saturday. Portis — he picked up his 8th PHH POW honor this season — came into this week as the NBA’s leading three-point shooter by percentage (48.6%). He averages 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and his Player Efficiency Rating of 19.72 ranks 42nd in the leauge.

Gafford (6-10 center and El Dorado native) recorded his first career double-double last week — 19 points (7-of-11 field goals and 5-of-9 free throws), 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 24 minutes off the bench as the Washington Wizards earned a 118-114 come-from-behind win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. In his 12 games with Washington since being traded from Chicago, Gafford has averaged 10.8 points (65.0% shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game as the Wizards have gone 10-2 with him in the lineup. Gafford — he earned his 5th PHH POW honor — has a Player Efficiency Rating of 21.69 that ranks 23rd in the NBA.

* Former Arkansas stars and Philadelphia 76ers rookie 6-4 guards Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones playing sparingly last week as each made appearances against Milwaukee. Joe played in both games (Thursday and Saturday) against the Bucks and scored a combined 4 points (on 4-of-7 free throw shooting) in a collective 10 minutes, while Jones played only once against the Bucks (Saturday) as he finished with 5 points (on 5-of-7 free throw shooting) to go with 1 rebound and 1 assist in 6 minutes.

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) remains out after suffering a hand injury that required surgery, and combined with a knee injury he has played only twice in the last six weeks.