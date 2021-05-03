Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis closes April with back to back double-doubles

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks readies to move against Thaddeus Young #21 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 108-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis closed out April with back-to-back double-doubles on Thursday and Friday, and in doing so he has earned Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honors.

Portis (6-10 forward / center and Little Rock native) had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in 24 minutes in Milwaukee’s 143-136 loss at Houston on Thursday, then he followed up that performance with 16 points (7-10 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), a season-high-matching 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and 1 assist in 28 minutes in a starting role on Friday in the Bucks’ 108-98 road win over the team that drafted Portis in 2015, the Chicago Bulls. Portis — he picked up his 9th PHH POW honor this season — is currently second in NBA three-point shooting percentage (47.9%). He averages 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and his Player Efficiency Rating of 19.97 ranks 41st in the leauge. Portis has 11 double-doubles on the season, of which 6 were recorded in April.

Portis highlights against Chicago on Friday …https://twitter.com/Bucks/status/1388342665805139970?s=20

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 center and El Dorado native) continues to play well as a Washington Wizard, and last week he helped the team to a 2-2 record, including a 122-93 road win Friday over the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which Gafford contributed 13 points (6-of-7 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws), 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal in 22 minutes. In his 15 games with Washington since being traded from Chicago, Gafford has averaged 10.7 points (68.0% shooting from the field), 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game as the Wizards have gone 12-3 with him in the lineup. Gafford — he’s earned 5 PHH POW honors this season — has a Player Efficiency Rating of 21.74 that ranks 23rd in the NBA.

Highlights of the Wizards’ “best blocks in the month of April” (mostly swats authored by Gafford) …https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1388954950047252482?s=20

* Former Arkansas stars and Philadelphia 76ers rookie 6-4 guards Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones played sparingly last week as each made appearances in games. Joe played in 3 of the Sixers’ 4 games last week (wins over Oklahoma City and Atlanta twice) and finished with a combined 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in a collective 19 minutes. Jones played once (against OKC on Monday) and finished with 2 points and 1 steal in 6 minutes.

Highlights from Joe’s game against Atlanta on Wednesday …https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1387595305907068932?s=20

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) remains out after suffering a hand injury that required surgery, and combined with a knee injury he has played only twice in the last seven weeks.