Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis earns 6th Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week and two former Hogs now with new teams

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 11: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives past Khem Birch #24 and Mo Bamba #5 of the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — It may be an abbreviated report this week, but a lot happened last week as one former Hog is now in covid-19 protocol quarantine while two other former Hogs are now with new teams.

Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) started the week out great with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists) in Milwaukee’s 140-113 win over Indiana on Monday followed by a season-high-matching 21 points in 16 minutes in the Bucks’ 121-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but he was then inactive for Milwaukee’s next two games (both losses) as he was placed in the NBA’s covid-19 protocol quarantine. Still, based on the strength of his play early last week, Portis has earned his sxith Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.

Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center, El Dorado native) was traded by Chicago to the Washington Wizards just ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Thursday, and Gafford responded in his Wizards’ debut with 13 points (6-of-7 field goals and 1-of-1 free throws), 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in 14 minutes off the bench ini Washington’s 106-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Earlier in the week and prior to being traded, Gafford played twice for the Bulls combining for 7 points (3-of-4 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws) and 6 rebounds in a collective 14 minutes in losses against Utah and Cleveland.

Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) was released from his two-way contract by Houston weeks ago, then rejoined the Rockets on a 10-day contract, but once that expired he ended up signing a new two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he joins former Hog teammate and fellow rookie Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard). Jones is in Philadelphia while the Sixers are still on their 13-day road trip. Joe played only once last week, logging 3 minutes with no stats in a 122-112 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) did not play last week as he remains out of the Clippers’ lineup recovering from knee soreness.

Linked here are highlights of Portis and Gafford from last week’s games …



