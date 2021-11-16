Projections Have Hogs Going to Four Different States for Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE — The various college football bowl projections are everywhere for Arkansas with predictions to four different states.

This list is updated from last week’s story with Arkansas defeating LSU 16-13 in overtime and moving to 7-3 on the season.

As far as the bowl possibilities here’s the list and who is projecting to each, the network and day it is, kickoff times (all central) and city the bowl is in.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Fan Nation — Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

FB Schedules — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Action Network — Arkansas vs. North Carolina

TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., ESPN

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) — Arkansas vs. Penn State

CBS — Penn State vs. Arkansas

247Sports — Arkansas vs. Wisconsin

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla.,11 a.m., ESPN2

Yardbarker — Arkansas vs. Penn State

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4, Houston, Texas, Time TBD, ESPN

ESPN (Mark Schlaubach) — Arkansas vs. Iowa State

Athlon Sports — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

College Football News — Arkansas vs. Iowa State

Sporting News — Arkansas vs. West Virginia