LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases and people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Arkansas hit their highest reported numbers since summer on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the natural state took a large jump, increasing by 1,626 in the last 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That’s the highest one-day increase in reported active cases since Sept. 17 when there were 1,809 reported.