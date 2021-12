LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Harding Academy defeated Prescott 47-25 in the 3A state final on Saturday. The Wildcats complete a three-peat for the first time in program history, earning their ninth all-time title.

Trailing 12-3 at halftime, Harding Academy made their adjustments and went on a tear. Led by quarterback and game MVP Kade Smith, the Wildcats orchestrated a 23-point run and wouldn't look back.