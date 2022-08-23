FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season.

On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers.

Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk about what it means to have Bumper Pool back and what new guy on the block, Alabama transfer Drew Sanders brings to the table this season.

It’s a group that has flown under the radar a bit, but still has plenty of talent in it.

Check out the full breakdown in the video above.